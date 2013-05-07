CP Rail to increase 2013 capital spending by up to C$100 million

TORONTO May 7 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Tuesday it will invest an additional C$75
million to C$100 million to bring total capital spending this
year to C$1.2 billion, moving forward some of its 2014 spending
projects to this year.
CP Rail said the capital spending, which will be funded by
higher than expected 2013 cash-flow projection, will focus
primarily on track upgrades, upgrades to signal systems to meet
shipping growth needs and acquiring certain core assets that
would normally be leased.
Canada's No. 2 rail carrier said last month the company was
on pace for its best year-end financial and operating
performance and was conducting an intense review of every part
of operations.