UPDATE 3-Becton Dickinson to acquire Bard for $24 billion

(Adds Becton Dickinson CEO comment)
By Carl O'Donnell and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. medical equipment
supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard
Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's
devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology
and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
The deal comes two years after Becton Dickinson acquired
CareFusion Corp for $12 billion. It is the latest in a string of
deals in the medical technology sector, as manufacturers turn to
acquisitions to boost profit margins.
"We are confident that this combination will deliver
meaningful benefits for customers and patients, as we see
opportunities to leverage Becton Dickinson's leadership,
especially in medication management and infection prevention,"
Bard Chief Executive Officer Tim Ring said in a statement.
The deal values Bard at $317 per share, a 25 percent premium
over Friday's close of trading. Bard shareholders stand to
receive $222.93 in cash and 0.5077 shares of Becton Dickinson
for each of their shares, the companies said. This would lead to
Bard shareholders owning about 15 percent of the combined
company.
Becton Dickinson said the deal with Bard will expand its
focus on the treatment of disease states beyond diabetes, to
include peripheral vascular disease, urology, hernia and cancer.
"We will be able to partner (with providers) on fundamental
treatment processes in a way that no one else can," Becton
Dickinson CEO Vincent Forlenza said in an interview.
Becton Dickinson, based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, said
it expected the acquisition to boost non-U.S. growth options in
markets such as China, and to raise per-share earnings in fiscal
year 2019. Some $300 million in annual "pre-tax run-rate cost
synergies" are expected by 2020, the company said.
The medical device sector has seen several major deals in
recent years, in response to a widespread slowdown in revenue
growth, consolidation among healthcare providers, and increased
pressure from healthcare payers to hold down treatment costs.
In January, Abbott Laboratories acquired rival St.
Jude Medical Inc for $25 billion, while in 2015 Medtronic Plc
bought Covidien Plc for around $49.9 billion, and Zimmer
Holdings Inc merged with Biomet Inc for $13.4 billion, creating
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
"We expect that this deal will cause others in the space to
take a step back and ask themselves if there is an opportunity
to do another large transaction and should we be acting upon
it," Forlenza said.
Becton Dickinson and Bard said they expected their deal to
close in the fall of 2017, subject to regulatory and shareholder
approvals.
Perella Weinberg Partners LP and Citigroup Inc acted
as financial advisers, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
LLP was legal adviser to Becton Dickinson. Goldman Sachs Group
Inc was financial adviser and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz was legal adviser to Bard.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Jonathan Spicer in New York;
Editing by David Gregorio and Mary Milliken)