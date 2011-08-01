UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel names new CEO

* Names Sandra Cochran CEO

* CEO Michael Woodhouse to become executive chairman

* Cochran's appointment effective Sept. 12 (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Family dining chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc said Chief Operating Officer Sandra Cochran will take over as chief executive, as incumbent Michael Woodhouse moves to the role of executive chairman after ten years at the helm.

Cochran's appointment and Woodhouse's transition to a new role follows the naming of Lawrence Hyatt as Chief Financial Officer in January this year.

The moves are a part of a process to hand over the reins to a new generation, Woodhouse said in a statement.

Cochran, who joined Cracker Barrel in 2009, has been serving as president and COO since November 2010 and will take over as CEO on September 12.

Shares of the company, which operates country-themed restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways, closed at $45.11 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)