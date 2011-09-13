UPDATE 3-Biglari takes grievances to Cracker Barrel shareholders

(Adds details from Biglari letter, dispute background)

Sept 13 Investor Sardar Biglari upped the ante in his fight to gain representation on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's board by making his case directly to the restaurant chain's shareholders.

On September 1, Cracker Barrel had rejected Biglari's request to name himself and an associate to the company's board, a week after the investor disclosed a 9 percent stake in the company.

In a letter to stockholders dated Sept 12, Biglari alleged that the Cracker Barrel board has failed to perform up to the company's potential and said it lacks "accountability, transparency, and stock ownership."

Biglari, who had earlier also criticized the company's reporting norms, hauled up the management for several operational issues such as the lack of growth in customer traffic for seven years and the company's "ill-advised" strategy to increase menu prices during the recession.

On Tuesday, the company reported fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street's projections, amid a 4.2 percent fall in comparable restaurant traffic, and forecast a weak fiscal 2012 results.

Perhaps prompted by Biglari's complaints, the company also announced a share buyback for up to $65 million of its outstanding common stock and raised its quarterly dividend payout to 25 cents a share.

In a reply to the company rejecting Biglari's board nominees -- himself and associate Philip Cooley -- because they were officers at its competitors, the Iranian-born investor pointed out that one of Cracker Barrel's officers sat on competitor CEC Entertainment's board.

Biglari and Cooley hold the top two positions at Biglari Holdings , which owns casual dining chains Steak 'n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

In his letter, the investor also criticized the lack of owner representation on the Cracker Barrel board, saying the "directors have not made financial commitments on the same basis as we owners."

Apart from CEO Michael Woodhouse, who owns about 1.36 percent of the company's stock, no insider owns more than 0.2 percent of Cracker Barrel's outstanding stock.

Shares of Lebanon, Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel were trading down almost a percent at $39.58 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)