UPDATE 4-Cracker Barrel fends off Biglari, open to buyout

* Sets rights plan trigger at 10 pct

* Says Biglari has antitrust clearance to buy up to 49.99 pct of its stock

* Says open to all-cash, fully financed takeover offers (Adds Biglari response)

By Meenakshi Iyer

Sept 23 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc sought to put the brakes on a likely attempt by activist investor Sardar Biglari to take control of the restaurant chain by implementing a shareholder rights plan, but left the door open to a complete buyout.

Cracker Barrel board said its action was prompted by the investor's Biglari Holdings -- an operator of rival restaurant chains -- gaining antitrust approval to acquire up to 49.99 percent of its common stock.

"It seems to me like he is serious about going after Cracker Barrel," said analyst Sam Yake, who covers Biglari Holdings for BGB Securities.

However, in a filing late Friday, Biglari responded by saying he was not interested in acquiring control of Cracker Barrel and that he picked up the stake for "investment purposes only."

"Our intention was that even if we were to purchase additional stock, we would keep ownership well under 20 percent," the investor said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

If the rights plan -- also known as a poison pill -- is ratified by shareholders at the company's next annual meeting in December, Biglari may be left with fewer options in his battle with Cracker Barrel's board.

The plan will dilute the company's outstanding shares if any group or investor acquires a 10 percent or higher stake.

Since announcing a 9 percent stake in the company in June, Biglari has escalated his attacks on Cracker Barrel's management and has even launched a website to influence its shareholders.

"Because the board cannot make a solid argument for the poison pill, its members are distorting our intentions," Biglari said on Friday, adding that with shareholder support he would try and "remove unfit leadership."

Biglari has used similar tactics to take control of restaurant chains Western Sizzlin' and Steak 'n Shake. Most recently, Biglari took his grievances directly to shareholders, after Cracker Barrel rejected his bid to gain representation on the board.

Some Cracker Barrel shareholders have expressed support for Biglari, noting that while the company is well run, the Iran-born investor's actions have highlighted the value in the stock.

"I think some (shareholders) may raise their stake," Miller Tabak & Co analyst Stephen Anderson said.

"They may or may not do it to the extent that Biglari has ... maybe they would do it at 9 percent a share and not ask for seats on the board."

TAKEOVER PROSPECTS

The company said the rights plan will not interfere with all-cash, fully financed tender offers for all of its outstanding shares that remain open for a minimum of 60 business days.

"(The poison pill) doesn't block Biglari or someone else (from coming) in with a tender offer on a premium to try to take over the company, so I think it's a fair move by management," said analyst Brad Ludington of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Still, most analysts doubt Biglari's ability to make an offer for the company by himself.

"He will have to leverage himself up -- the company is almost two-and-a-half times Biglari Holdings' size, he has to get some debt financing," Miller Tabak's Anderson said.

If on the other hand Biglari is only in it for the investment, he may have helped himself by stoking interest in the stock from private equity, who already view the restaurant industry favorably for its high cash flow and low valuations.

"The use of a poison pill may delay the speed of a potential takeover, (but it) may result in a higher premium paid to shareholders if a takeover were to reach the M&A stage," Anderson said in a note to clients.

The Lebanon, Tennessee-based company's shares have shed a quarter of their value year-to-date and the stock trades at about 10 times forward earnings, about half the sector average.

Cracker Barrel shares closed up a little over a percent at $41.00 on Nasdaq on Friday, while closely held Biglari Holdings ended the day up 2 percent at $295.01 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore, Additional reporting by Arpita Mukherjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Roshni Menon)