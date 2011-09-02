UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel rejects Biglari's nomination to board

* Cracker Barrel opposes appointing shareholder to board
* Shareholder Biglari said he will delay special meeting
Sept 1 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
(CBRL.O) said on Thursday it determined that the demand by its
largest shareholder, Sardar Biglari, to nominate himself and
Philip Cooley to the board was not in the best interest of the
company.
Cracker Barrel said its board of directors unanimously
declined the demand to appoint Biglari to the board.
Earlier in the day, Biglari Holdings Inc (BH.N), which has
a 9.3 percent stake in Cracker Barrel, said it submitted a
formal notice to nominate Sardar Biglari for election to the
company's board. [ID: nWNAB3783]
The company said it has held several discussions with
Biglari to avoid a proxy battle and asked him to consider
nominating two new independent directors to the board since
June, when he first demanded that he and Cooley be appointed to
the board.
Biglari, who recently asked the management to publicly
disclose operating information for both its businesses, said in
a separate announcement that he has decided to delay a special
meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.
Shares of the company, which operates country-themed
restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways,
closed at $41.53 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
