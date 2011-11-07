UPDATE 1-Cracker Barrel raises 2012 profit outlook

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.99-$1.04 vs est $0.90
Nov 7 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
raised its full-year profit forecast encouraged by
higher sequential customer traffic at its restaurants during the
first quarter.
Excluding proxy charges, the casual dining chain now expects
to earn $4.10-$4.25 per share for the full year, higher than its
previous forecast of $4.05-$4.20.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn $4.10
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The restaurant chain recently adopted a shareholder rights
plan to put the brakes on a likely takeover attempt by activist
investor Sardar Biglari.
For the first quarter, Cracker Barrel said it expects to
post earnings of $0.99-$1.04 cents a share on revenue of $598.4
million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 90 cents a share on
revenue of $603.2 million.
Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company closed at
$42.93 on Friday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)