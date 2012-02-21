UPDATE 2-Warm winter helps Cracker Barrel draw more diners

* Q2 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.14

Feb 21 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc reported strong quarterly results and raised its full-year profit forecast, as warmer-than-expected weather and increased advertising boosted sales, lifting its shares to their highest ever.

The casual dining chain, which operates country-themed restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways, said it reported positive traffic for the first time in five quarters, as more people took to the road during the unusually warm winter season.

The strong results come after activist investor Sardar Biglari last month raised his stake in Cracker Barrel to 11.8 percent from 9.9 percent.

Biglari, who operates Cracker Barrel's rival restaurant chains Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin through an eponymous holding company, has been sharply critical of the company's management, led by Chief Executive Sandra Cochran who took over last August.

The lack of growth in customer traffic for the past seven years and the company's strategy to increase menu prices during the recession have been some of his chief grievances.

The investor, who is Cracker Barrel's largest shareholder, has also questioned the company's reporting norms and in December saw his move to put himself on the board thwarted by stockholders.

The company, whose peers include Bob Evans Farms Inc and Denny's Corp, now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.20 to $4.35 a share, up from its prior estimate of $4.10 to $4.25 a share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of $4.29 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter, the Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain reported a net income of $25.6 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $28.8 million, or $1.20 a share, last year.

Excluding proxy contest expenses, the company earned $1.20 a share, comfortably beating analysts' estimates of $1.14 a share.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $673.2 million, topping market expectations of $659.2 million. Comparable store restaurant increased by 3.5 percent.

Cracker Barrel shares, which have jumped about 60 percent since September, were trading up 6 percent at $58.91 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The stock had earlier touched its highest level of $59.90 since it went public in 1981.