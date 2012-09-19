Cracker Barrel's value offerings drive sales; shares soar

Sept 19 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc reported fourth-quarter sales that topped Wall Street estimates as advertising and menu improvements helped the casual dining chain attract more customers.

Shares of the Lebanon, Tennessee-based company rose as much as 9 percent to a lifetime high of $69.30 on the Nasdaq. They have risen more than 50 percent over last 12 months.

"Cracker Barrel's focus on value-based offering, particularly their $5.99 daily lunch special, coupled with their national cable advertising, has really helped them do well this quarter," Wells Fargo Securities analyst Jeff Farmer said.

Cracker Barrel, which also sells rocking chairs, apparel, toys, music CD's, cookware, old-fashioned-looking ceramics and various other gift items, said comparable restaurant sales rose 3.8 percent in the quarter compared to a year earlier.

Overall sales rose 14.2 percent to $700 million, beating market estimates of $685.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Comparable store traffic was up 1.4 percent.

Cracker Barrel, which runs country-themed restaurants and gift shops mostly along interstate highways, said quarterly earnings nearly doubled to $34.7 million, or $1.47 per share.

Analyst Farmer also said the company has successfully implemented its turnaround and restructuring strategy, adding that any argument that suggests that the company is not delivering has "fewer legs to stand on."

Cracker Barrel is in the midst of a takeover struggle with activist investor Sardar Biglari, who last year wrote to its stockholders saying the company has failed to live up to its potential under the present board.

In April, the company adopted a poison pill to guard against Biglari's attempts to increase his stake.

Biglari Holdings had a 17.5 percent stake in Cracker Barrel as of Aug. 16.

Cracker Barrel, which operates 620 stores in 42 countries, forecast a 2013 profit of between $4.50 per share and $4.70 per share on revenue of between $2.60 billion and $2.65 billion.

Analysts had expected a full-year profit of $4.68 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.