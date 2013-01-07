版本:
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Crane: Citigroup raises target price

(Corrects to fix typo in brokerage name)

Jan 6 Jan 6 Crane Co : * Citigroup raises target price to $56 from $47; rating buy For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
