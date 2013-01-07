CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Crane: Citigroup raises target price

HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on April 12 at 12:00 P.M. EDT/1600 GMT Wednesday

April 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Vladimir Putin says trust has eroded between the United States and Russia under Trump, as Moscow delivers an unusually hostile reception to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a face-off over Syria. NORTH KOREA Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for a peaceful resolution of rising tension on the Korean peninsula in a telephone conversa