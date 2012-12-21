版本:
2012年 12月 21日

Crane agrees to buy privately held MEI Conlux for $820 mln

Dec 20 U.S. diversified manufacturer Crane Co said it will buy MEI Conlux Holdings and its Japanese affiliate for about $820 million from Bain Capital and Advantage Partners.

MEI manufactures payment and vending machines.

