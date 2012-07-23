UPDATE 1-Crane to cut 200 jobs at fluid-handling segment

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
* Q2 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94
* Raises quarterly dividend 8 pct
July 23 Diversified manufacturer Crane Co posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, and said it will cut 200 jobs to reduce costs at its fluid-handling segment.
Net income for the company, which makes everything from aerospace electronics to vending machines, rose to $62.6 million, or $1.07 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $50.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 96 cents per share.
Sales rose 4 percent to $657.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 94 cents per share on revenue of $677.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 8 percent.
About three-fourths of the job cuts will be at the European arm of its fluid-handling segment, Crane said.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company closed at $37.36 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.