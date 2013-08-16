Pilots of UPS cargo flight received altitude warning alert -NTSB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 16 U.S. government investigators looking into the crash of a UPS cargo plane said on Friday the pilots received a low altitude warning 7 seconds before the sound of impact, according to data recovered from the cockpit voice recorder.

Investigators were able to retrieve data on Friday from flight recorders pulled from the wreckage that could shed light on Wednesday's fiery crash in Alabama that killed the jet's pilot and co-pilot.

"We do have good data," said National Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Kelly Nantel.

It was the first confirmation that the cockpit voice and flight data recorders from the downed United Parcel Service Inc plane contained data that could help pinpoint the cause of the crash.