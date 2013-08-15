版本:
Flight recorders pulled from wreckage of UPS plane in Alabama - NTSB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 15 The cockpit voice and flight data recorders were retrieved on Thursday from the wreckage of the UPS cargo jet that crashed early Wednesday on approach to Birmingham, Alabama's international airport, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The so-called black boxes will be sent to the agency's headquarters in Washington for evaluation and possible clues about the fiery crash of the United Parcel Service Inc aircraft, in which two pilots were killed, NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said.
