2013年 8月 14日 星期三

UPS cargo plane crashes in Birmingham, Alabama -NBC

Aug 14 A large cargo plane crashed early Wednesday morning near the airport in Birmingham, Alabama, NBC News reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was an A330 UPS cargo plane that crashed at 6 a.m. at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, NBC News said.

The crash caused at least two explosions, according to NBC News affiliate WVTM. There was no immediate information on whether any people were injured or killed.
