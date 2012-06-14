Court reverses part of $371 mln CR Bard patent award

* Judge used wrong test for willful patent
infringement-court
* Sends case back to district court for reconsideration
By Terry Baynes
June 14 A federal appeals court on Thursday
partially reversed a $371.2 million award for C.R. Bard Inc
in a long-running patent infringement dispute with W.L.
Gore & Associates over tubes that reinforce blood vessels.
The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington,
D.C., in February had upheld a 2007 Arizona jury verdict that
Gore, the maker of Gore-Tex, willfully infringed a Bard patent
through its sale of the vascular grafts. But after Gore
appealed, a three-judge panel of the same court reversed part of
its decision in a 2-1 ruling on Thursday, sending the case back
to the trial court for reconsideration.
Prosthetic vascular grafts are used to bypass or replace
blood vessels to ensure sufficient blood flow to various parts
of the body.
Bard's patent had been issued in 2002, 28 years after an
application was first filed; the medical technology company sued
Gore for infringement the following year. The Arizona jury had
awarded Bard $185.6 million for lost profit and unpaid
royalties, an award that trial judge Mary Murguia later doubled,
based on a finding that Gore had willfully infringed Bard's
patent.
On appeal, Gore argued that its own researcher had come up
with the idea for using Gore-Tex as a possible prosthetic blood
vessel and was at least a co-inventor. A divided three-judge
panel of the Federal Circuit rejected Gore's arguments in
February, finding "substantial" evidence to support the $371.2
million award.
But reconsidering the case at the request of the full court,
the panel found that the trial judge had used the wrong analysis
when determining whether Gore's alleged infringement was willful
or not.
Instead of reviewing whether the jury had enough evidence to
find willfulness, the judge should have first considered whether
Gore's defenses were objectively reasonable, the panel said.
That is ultimately a question for the judge rather than the
jury, Judge Arthur Gajarsa wrote for the two-judge majority.
Judge Pauline Newman, in a separate dissent, argued that the
panel should simply conclude that Gore did not commit willful
infringement instead of sending the case back to the district
court. She cited numerous facts supporting Gore's position that
it reasonably believed it had the right to produce the Gore-Tex
grafts, including the fact that Bard's patent application was
pending for 28 years, raising doubts about the patent's
validity.
Bard and its lawyer did not immediately respond to requests
seeking comment.
Diane Gilman, a spokeswoman for Gore, welcomed the decision,
saying the company was eager for the trial court's new decision
on willfulness.
The case is Bard Peripheral Vascular Inc et al v. W.L. Gore
& Associates Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit,
No. 2010-1510.