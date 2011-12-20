UPDATE 1- Bard to buy Lutonix for $225 million

BRIEF-Kincora completes private placement
Dec 20 Medical device maker C. R. Bard Inc said it will buy Minnesota-based private company Lutonix Inc for about $225 million as it looks to cash in on drug-coated balloon technology for the treatment of arterial disease.
Bard will also pay another $100 million if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gives Lutonix's drug-coated balloons premarket approval (PMA).
Drug-coated balloons have received growing attention in recent years as physicians look for effective ways to treat diseased arteries without having to leave a permanent implant.
The company expects the deal to reduce its 2012 earnings per share by about 25 cents a share, excluding items, Bard said in a statement.
Feb 10 Maurice "Hank" Greenberg, the former American International Group Inc chief executive, has reached a settlement that ends his 12-year battle with the New York attorney general's office, which accused him of orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer.
