UPDATE 1-Bard reaches brachytherapy probe deal

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 27 C.R. Bard Inc said it reached a preliminary deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia to resolve claims related to the medical device maker's brachytherapy business.
The company would record a charge of about $40.8 million after tax in the fourth quarter of 2011, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In November 2006, the company received a subpoena issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeking documents related to its brachytherapy business.
Brachytherapy is a rapid radiation treatment administered to cancer patients.
Shares of the company were trading flat at $93.40 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points at 7267 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 pct ahead of the cash market open.
* Says 2017 will probably be last year of losses (Adds details)
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Updates prices)