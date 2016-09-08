MOVES-Crédit Agricole CIB names head of international for global markets

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank hired Gene Kim to lead its global markets business in the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
Kim will take on the newly created role of head of international for the division, said Crédit Agricole CIB, which is a unit of Crédit Agricole SA.
Kim joins from Standard Chartered Bank Plc, where he was regional head of the bank's financial markets business in Greater China and North Asia. (Reporting by John Benny; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)