China Resources expect Tesco JV nod in May

HONG KONG, March 20 Retail-focused conglomerate
China Resources Enterprise (CRE) expects government
approval for its joint venture with British supermarket operator
Tesco Corp to come through in May, CRE's chief
financial officer said on Thursday.
CRE, which has interests ranging from beverage making to
operating supermarket chains, formed the joint venture with
Tesco last year. Under the terms of the deal, CRE agreed to
combine its nearly 3,000 mainly hypermarkets or supermarkets
across China and Hong Kong with Tesco's 131 outlets in China.
"We expect the Tesco join venture will eventually get
approval from Chinese authorities in May," CFO Frank Lai told a
news conference.
"We can book in the sales from JV in third or fourth quarter
this year," he said, adding that he expected Tesco China would
turn to profit in 2 to 3 years.
