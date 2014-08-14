版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Crealogix Group establishes Austrian subsidiary in Vienna

Aug 14 Crealogix Holding AG : * The Crealogix Group established an Austrian subsidiary in Vienna * Says founding of subsidiary Crealogix (Austria) Gmbh in Vienna as of 5 August

marks its internationalization strategy * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
