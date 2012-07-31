版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 00:28 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Cream Minerals updates mineral resource estimate at Nuevo Milenio project

July 31 July 31 Cream Minerals Ltd : * Announces updated mineral resource estimate for the Nuevo Milenio silver-gold property and a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value * Board has initiated a review of Cream's strategic alternatives intended to maximize shareholder value

