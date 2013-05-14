版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 15日 星期三 06:15 BJT

Itaú to buy Citigroup's Brazil consumer finance unit for $1.37 bln

SAO PAULO May 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, will buy Citigroup Inc's consumer finance unit in the South American nation for 2.77 billion reais ($1.37 billion), according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐