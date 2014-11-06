Credicorp says 3rd-quarter net profit rose 28.8 pct vs year ago

UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LIMA Nov 6 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , said on Thursday that its net income rose to 645.4 million soles ($220 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with market expectations, up 28.8 percent from the same quarter last year.
The average estimate of three analysts was $216 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.
BERLIN, April 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando is pondering opening stores in major cities such as London, Paris or Berlin, the company's co-chief executive told Germany's Manager Magazin.