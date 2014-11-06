版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 7日 星期五 07:30 BJT

Credicorp says 3rd-quarter net profit rose 28.8 pct vs year ago

LIMA Nov 6 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , said on Thursday that its net income rose to 645.4 million soles ($220 million) in the third quarter, largely in line with market expectations, up 28.8 percent from the same quarter last year.

The average estimate of three analysts was $216 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐