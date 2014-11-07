UPDATE 1-Credicorp 3rd-quarter net profit up 28.8 pct vs year ago

(Adds details from the results, context)
LIMA Nov 6 Peru's biggest financial holding
company, Credicorp Ltd , said on Thursday its
net income rose to 645.4 million soles ($220 million) in the
third quarter, largely in line with market expectations.
The average estimate of three analysts was $216 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's result represented a 28.8 percent rise over
the same quarter in 2013, and a 10.4 percent increase from the
second quarter of this year.
The company said its total loans rose 21.4 percent in the
third quarter year-on-year.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito
CRE.LM, and also owns a pension fund.
The company previously reported its earnings in dollars and
adopted the local sol as its operational currency earlier this
year.
($1 = 2.93 soles)
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes. Editing by Andre Grenon)