UPDATE 1-Credicorp reports 21.5 pct rise in quarterly net profit

LIMA May 7 Credicorp, Peru's biggest financial holding company, said Thursday that its net profit rose 21.5 percent in the first quarter from a year ago, in part because of a 107 million soles ($33.97 million) boost from a business merger.

The company said in a statement that it earned a net 804.7 million soles ($255 million), above the $221 million average estimate of three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said its total loans expanded 15.9 percent in the first quarter from the same period in 2014. Net interest income rose 27.8 percent to 1.79 billion soles.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito, a pension fund and an insurance company.

($1 = 3.151 soles)

