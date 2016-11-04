Credicorp reports 11 pct rise in net profit in Q3 yr/yr

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA Nov 4 Peruvian financial holding company Credicorp reported third-quarter profits up by 10.8 percent from a year earlier, helped by an increase in net interest income despite negligible loan growth.
The company reported third-quarter net profit late on Thursday of 975.245 million soles ($288.53 million), beating the $245.67 million forecast by analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , a pension fund and a bank that lends to small businesses
($1=3.38 soles) (Reporting By Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.