Peru's Credicorp reports second-quarter net profit of $208 mln

Romania intends to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. to boost defences
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
LIMA Aug 7 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , reported 584.7 million soles ($207.86 million) in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts was $210.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The second-quarter result represented a 300 percent increase from net profit in the same period in 2013, but a 12 percent decline from the first quarter.
The company said the quarter-on-quarter decline was driven in part by Peru's economic slowdown.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund.
(1 US dollar = 2.8130 Peruvian soles) (Reporting By Mitra Taj)
BUCHAREST, April 20 NATO member Romania plans to buy Patriot missiles from U.S. company Raytheon to help protect its airspace, a senior defence ministry official said on Thursday.
* Marcato Capital Management says Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Sally Smith should resign
* Marcato Capital Management says urges Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders to vote for its slate of nominees to co's board - SEC filing