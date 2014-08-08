Peru's Credicorp reports second-quarter net profit of $208 mln

LIMA Aug 7 Peru's biggest financial holding company, Credicorp , reported 584.7 million soles ($207.86 million) in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

The average estimate of seven analysts was $210.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The second-quarter result represented a 300 percent increase from net profit in the same period in 2013, but a 12 percent decline from the first quarter.

The company said the quarter-on-quarter decline was driven in part by Peru's economic slowdown.

Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito , and also owns a pension fund.

(1 US dollar = 2.8130 Peruvian soles) (Reporting By Mitra Taj)