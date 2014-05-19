Credit Suisse charged in U.S. with conspiring to help tax evaders

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday criminally charged Credit Suisse AG and two of its units with conspiring to willfully help Americans evade taxes, according to a court filing.
A hearing at which Credit Suisse is expected to plead guilty is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in federal court in Virginia. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.