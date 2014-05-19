版本:
中国
2014年 5月 20日

Credit Suisse charged in U.S. with conspiring to help tax evaders

WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. Justice Department on Monday criminally charged Credit Suisse AG and two of its units with conspiring to willfully help Americans evade taxes, according to a court filing.

A hearing at which Credit Suisse is expected to plead guilty is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in federal court in Virginia. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
