版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 02:38 BJT

Credit Agricole taps regional exec Brassac as new CEO

PARIS Feb 24 Credit Agricole said Philippe Brassac, a senior executive at its network of regional mutuals, would become chief executive after Jean-Paul Chifflet's steps down in May.

France's third-largest listed bank said that it would also propose that Xavier Musca, currently one of several deputy CEOs, be appointed second executive director.

Brassac, 55, comes to Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank's listed arm, from the federation of regional banks that own 56 percent of CASA.

Brassac, a banker from a mutual in the Cote d'Azur region who has been with the group since 1982, already sits on CASA's board as a vice chairman. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐