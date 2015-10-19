版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 07:10 BJT

Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln to resolve U.S. sanctions probes - source

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Oct 19 France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay U.S. authorities $787 million to resolve accusations it illegally moved money through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal is likely to be announced on Tuesday, the person said.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐