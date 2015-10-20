UPDATE 4-Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln to resolve U.S. sanctions probe

(Adds bank comment and details of settlement)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK/PARIS Oct 20 France's Credit Agricole
SA has agreed to pay $787 million for moving hundreds
of millions of dollars through the U.S. financial system in
violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries,
U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
The bank omitted information from wire transactions and
otherwise masked unlawful payments on behalf of sanctioned
entities between 2003 and 2008, the authorities said.
As part of the deal, Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank (CA-CIB), a subsidiary, entered into deferred
prosecution agreements with state and federal authorities.
Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest lender, said the
penalty would be allocated to its pre-existing reserve and will
not affect accounts for the second half of 2015.
The subsidiary was charged with violating the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act and Trading with the Enemy Act,
and falsifying the records of New York financial institutions,
authorities said.
The deferred prosecution agreements, which run for three
years, allow the Paris-based bank to avoid criminal convictions
if it complies with their terms.
New York's banking regulator said it has ordered the bank
to fire an unidentified managing director who drafted a 2005
memo detailing the bank's policy for Iranian clients, dubbed
"Special Treatment of Iranian Related Payments."
Most of the employees involved in the misconduct are no
longer at the bank, the New York Department of Financial
Services said.
Credit Agricole has also agreed to hire an independent
monitor and to strengthen its compliance programs.
The bulk of the illegal clients were from Sudan, authorities
said, including one who described the crisis in the Darfur
region as "an exaggeration in the media," the New York banking
regulator said.
Credit Agricole, through its subsidiaries in Geneva,
Switzerland, knowingly moved approximately $312 million through
the U.S. financial system on behalf of the sanctioned entities,
prosecutors said.
Authorities involved in the $787 million deal included the
Manhattan District Attorney, the U.S. Treasury Department, the
Federal Reserve, New York's Department of Financial Services and
the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, D.C.
Credit Agricole will pay $385 million to New York's DFS,
which could have revoked its license to operate in the state.
Federal and state prosecutors will split $312 million, and the
Federal Reserve will get $90.3 million. The Treasury
Department's $329 million penalty is deemed satisfied by the
other payments.
Credit Agricole has already made provisions totaling 1.6
billion euros ($1.82 billion) against litigation costs after
taking a further 350 million euro charge related to the U.S.
investigation in its second-quarter results.
Credit Agricole is the latest of about a dozen mostly
European international banks penalized in recent years for
sanctions-related violations, forfeiting some $14 billion.
Other banks that have reached agreements include Germany's
Commerzbank AG, Amsterdam-based ING Bank NV,
Barclays Plc and Switzerland's Credit Suisse Group AG
.
Standard Chartered paid $667 million in penalties
to U.S. authorities in 2012, and another $300 million last year.
It is still under investigation for banking Iranian-controlled
entities in Dubai, sources have told Reuters.
BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, last year paid
a record-breaking $8.9 billion in penalties and pleaded guilty
to criminal charges over sanctions-busting. It was also banned
from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions for a year.
Shares in Credit Agricole closed down 0.9 percent on
Tuesday, when the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index
was down 0.6 percent.
