Credit Agricole says under investigation by Swiss competition authority

PARIS Nov 10 Swiss competition authorities have opened an investigation into the interest rate derivatives activity of Credit Agricole, the French bank said in a statement.

Credit Agricole said in an update to its 2013 shareholders reference document on Friday that Credit Agricole SA, the group's listed unit, was the focus of the investigation by Swiss competition commission Comco.

It said the interest rate derivatives activities, including on Euribor, of Swiss and other foreign banks were also under investigation.

A Credit Agricole spokesman on Monday could not immediately give more detail about the Swiss investigation.

Since August, Credit Agricole -- France's biggest retail banking group -- is also in talks with U.S. authorities over possible sanctions breaches after it completed an internal review of U.S. dollar transactions. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)