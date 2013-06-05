ProShares files to launch ETFs backed by credit default swaps

| NEW YORK, June 5
NEW YORK, June 5 ProShares has filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a number of
exchange-traded funds backed by credit default swaps, as new
regulations for the privately traded contracts reduce some of
their risks and open the market to new types of investors.
Derivatives markets are adapting to new regulations designed
to reduce the risks these contracts pose to the financial system
after their opacity, high concentration among the world's
largest banks and lack of collateral pledged against the trades
were cited as key factors behind the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The new rules are meant to help open the markets to new
competition, and have resulted in new, alternative product
launches, including plans for listed credit futures. They are
also opening the market to a wider range of investors.
There have been several attempts to launch credit products
as alternatives to the privately traded CDS market, which is
limited to institutional trades of very large size, though none
have so far caught on.
That may be starting to change, however, as more trades are
moved to central clearing-houses, a shift that removes the
exposure of investors to the credit risk of the bank doing the
trade and frees up trading to a larger group of participants.
At the same time, retail investors may be reluctant to enter
products backed by credit default swaps, which remain tainted by
their role in the crisis, when they were used in structured
vehicles backed by risky mortgage-backed debt.
"Central clearing makes it much simpler to launch new
products, but there is some concern about the CDS market. It may
take education for retail to understand it," said Peter Tchir,
founder of advisory firm TF Market Advisors and a former credit
derivative trader.
Funds backed by CDS may nonetheless hold appeal as they
offer investors the ability to bet on credit quality, without
having any exposure to the interest-rate risk present in
corporate and other bonds.
Treasuries yields surged in May after comments by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stoked fears that the Fed may
begin to reduce its unprecedented stimulus, a shift that many
investors worry will send rates substantially higher.
"Investors need income but would prefer to take spread risk
rather than yield risk," said Tchir.
ProShares filings include proposed launches of eight CDS
ETFs that will go long or short, respectively, North American
and European high grade or high yield credit.
The funds will be based on trades on credit derivatives
indexes that are centrally cleared, or on exchange-listed
futures, depending on their respective liquidity, Proshares said
in the filings, made on Friday.
Global outstanding volumes on privately traded credit
derivatives have declined to $26 trillion at the end of 2012,
from $30 trillion at the end of 2010, according to the Bank for
International Settlements.