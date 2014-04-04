Credit Suisse promotes two to replace investment bank co-head

LONDON, April 4 Credit Suisse has
appointed Alejandro Przygoda head of the global financial
institutions group (FIG) at its investment bank and Mark Echlin
as co-head of its investment bank in Europe, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointments fill vacancies created by the departure of
Ewen Stevenson, who has left Credit Suisse to become chief
financial officer at Britain's part-nationalised Royal Bank of
Scotland.
Echlin takes on his new position alongside his current role
as co-head of Credit Suisse's global industrials group. Pryzgoda
was previously co-head of global FIG alongside Stevenson.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chris Vellacott)