Credit Suisse says Q1 trends in Asia Pacific similar to Q4

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
ZURICH, April 5 Credit Suisse Group said on Wednesday trends in its Asia Pacific division in the first quarter had been broadly similar to those seen in the final quarter of 2016.
"These trends reflect continued momentum in our Wealth Management & Connected business, but a subdued environment for our Markets business," the bank said in a statement presenting restated financial information for all quarters from 2014 to 2016 as well as for the full years 2012 and 2013 for its divisions Swiss Universal Bank and Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS