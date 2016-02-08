Credit Suisse's Thiam wants his bonus to be cut up to 50 pct - report

ZURICH Feb 8 Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam has asked the bank's board to
cut his 2015 bonus by between 25 percent and 50 percent, the
Financial Times reported on Monday, after the bank posted a 2.94
billion Swiss franc ($2.96 billion) loss last year.
The Financial Times did not cite a source for the percentage
that Thiam's bonus will be cut. The bank did not confirm the
percentage.
Swiss newspapers on Sunday reported that Thiam had asked for
his bonus to be reduced. Others at the bank are
also seeing bonus payments trimmed.
"I have asked the board of directors for a significant
reduction in my bonus," Thiam said in a statement. "Within the
management team, the cut is greatest in my case. I cannot demand
sacrifices from others and not make any myself."
The move comes in the wake of Credit Suisse's first loss in
eight years, thousands of job cuts, a $2.6 billion legal
settlement in the United States for helping wealthy people there
evade taxes and other problems.
