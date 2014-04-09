Credit Suisse, Stuhlberger to set up new fund venture -source

SAO PAULO, April 9 Credit Suisse Group AG
and Brazilian money manager Luis Stuhlberger
agreed on Wednesday to set up a new asset management venture
under Stuhlberger's control, a source with direct knowledge of
the plan told Reuters.
The venture, to be named Verde Asset Management, will open
in January 2015, with Credit Suisse and some of Stuhlberger's
associates as minority partners, said the source, who requested
anonymity because the plans were not public yet.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, but
said an announcement involving Stuhlberger will be made around
11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT.)
Credit Suisse and Stuhlberger plan to propose to clients
that four funds under his management be transferred, which are
named Verde, Ações Long Only, Long/Short and Global, the source
said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)