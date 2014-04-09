UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse, Stuhlberger to open new fund with $13.6 bln in assets

(Recasts to add details of the deal, background on Stuhlberger,
comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 9 Credit Suisse Group AG
and star fund manager Luis Stuhlberger agreed to
set up a new asset management venture under his control,
extending the bank's relationship with Brazil's most coveted
money manager.
The venture, to be named Verde Asset Management, will open
next January, with Credit Suisse and some of Stuhlberger's
associates as minority partners, according to a statement. The
new venture will manage about 30 billion reais ($13.6 billion)
in client money, about 50 percent more than what Stuhlberger
handles as chief investment officer of Credit Suisse Hedging
Griffo, the bank's money management unit in Brazil.
The statement confirmed on Wednesday a Reuters report that
Stuhlberger would control the venture. Under the plan, Credit
Suisse and Stuhlberger will propose that clients allow Verde
Asset Management to assume control of funds currently invested
in the Verde family, and return about 40 percent of the fund's
capital to investors in four bi-annual installments, a source
with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.
"With this, our clients will continue to have access to the
best investment options through our large platform of products
and services," said the statement, which was signed by José
Olympio Pereira, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse's
Brazilian unit.
The agreement allows Credit Suisse to retain the star money
manager, whose Verde hedge fund has an awesome total return of
nearly 8,000 percent since its inception in 1997. The tie-up
between the bank and Stuhlberger began in 2006, when the Swiss
company bought 51 percent of Stuhlberger's investment firm
Hedging-Griffo, earning Credit Suisse over 4 billion reais in
profits.
Brazil's fund industry, the world's sixth-largest with more
than $1.2 trillion in assets, has grown rapidly in recent years
in the wake of a surge in the number of new millionaires in the
second biggest emerging market economy. The success of money
managers such as Stuhlberger has lured assets from some of
Brazil's newly wealthy to hedge funds specialized in trading
everything from commodities to currencies, asset-backed
securities and global stocks.
While the amount that could be transferred to Verde
represents about 45 percent of Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo's 65
billion reais in assets under management, the bank agreed to
allow Stuhlberger to have an independent structure ahead of the
end of a non-competing clause next year, said the source.
Recently, Credit Suisse hired Fabio Okumura, head trader of
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's proprietary trading desk,
and eight of his associates to create new products, another
source told Reuters last month.
Stuhlberger began his career in the early 1980s as a gold
trader. He and his partners sold the remainder of their stake in
Hedging Griffo to Credit Suisse at the end of 2011.
($1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Brad Haynes in São Paulo; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Phil
Berlowitz)