Credit Suisse preps Tier 1 CoCo bond

* Swiss SIFI could issue as much as CHF1bn
* Bankers predict 5.5%-6% coupon
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Aug 16 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is set to further boost
its capital next week with a new Tier 1 contingent capital bond
(CoCo) to meet stringent requirements that have been set by the
Swiss authorities.
The Swiss SIFI is planning to host an investor roadshow in
Switzerland on Monday, August 19, visiting accounts first in
Geneva and then Zurich. A decision on execution strategy of the
CoCo is likely to follow, a banker told IFR.
Credit Suisse has been steadily boosting its capital base
over the past year. At the beginning of August, it issued a
USD2.5bn low-trigger Tier 2 total loss CoCo with a coupon of
6.5%.
"This isn't the first and it won't be the last Tier 1 bond
from a Swiss bank," said a syndicate banker.
"The country's banks have to raise a lot of capital and I
think Credit Suisse is likely to play it safe on structure and
replicate previous offerings."
Raiffeisen Schweiz Cooperative (SVR) and Julius Baer have
both issued perpetual non-call five and five-and-a-half year
deals respectively over the past 12 months and bankers say they
offer the best comparables for structure.
Both issuer's bonds have a 5.125% Core Tier 1 trigger.
Julius Baer's deal has no step, a coupon reset at the call
and non-cumulative discretionary coupons, as well as contingent
write-downs on a breach of the 5.125% Core Tier 1/Common Equity
Tier 1 threshold or a viability event.
PRICING DYNAMICS
Swiss market experts say they are eager to see the price of
the new perpetual bond, particularly as the bank is heard to be
looking for a chunky size.
"We hear they are looking to sell CHF750m-CHF1bn
(USD810m-USD1.08bn), which means they are going to have to pay
around 5.5% to 6%," a syndicate banker said.
If they targeted a smaller size, they could probably price a
deal with a 5% coupon, he added.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Setting up pricing benchmarks for Tier 1 instruments is of
vital importance for both Swiss and European issuers.
So far, in the euro market, Spain's BBVA has been the only
issuer to brave the Tier 1 market this year, selling a USD1.5bn
bond with a 9% coupon - the first offering of its kind to comply
with the Capital Requirements Directive (CRD IV).
However, Switzerland's banks have been better positioned to
beef up their capital bases.
The country's early adoption of Basel III proposals has
pushed many banks and other financial companies to issue
capital-shoring subordinated paper, including the Credit Suisse
and UBS CoCos and ZKB's unique Additional Tier 1 in 2012.
Swiss banks have pruned assets, raised capital and cut their
investment banking arms to meet stricter rules spawned by the
global financial crisis, and Swiss authorities added extra
regulations after the Swiss state had to bail out UBS in 2008.
But the Swiss regulator still wants more as in June it urged
its two biggest banks - Credit Suisse and UBS - to stay on
course with planned measures that it said are likely to lead to
a "substantial" improvement in leverage, or debt-to-equity
ratios by year-end.
($1 = 0.9258 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Anil Mayre)