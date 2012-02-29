UPDATE 2-Credit Suisse plans CoCo roadshow

By Helene Durand
LONDON, Feb 29 (IFR) - Credit Suisse announced plans
to roadshow a new Buffer Capital Note (BCN) transaction
denominated in Swiss francs on Wednesday. The Swiss bank will
visit investors on March 5 and 6 ahead of a likely deal shortly
thereafter.
Credit Suisse launched a ground-breaking USD2bn Reg S Tier 2
Buffer Capital Note issue in February 2011 that attracted
USD22bn of demand from investors. The high-trigger notes convert
into equity if the bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7% or if
the bank is declared non-viable.
There are no details yet on what structure Credit Suisse
will adopt or whether the CoCo deal will be used for the high
trigger capital buffer or low trigger one under the Swiss
regulatory regime.
Also there are no details yet on whether it will opt for
BCNs that convert into equity or notes that write down
permanently.
Credit Suisse's group Treasurer Rolf Enderli told IFR in
June last year that the bank was eyeing a possible CoCo issue in
the US market.
"For us, it's very important to develop the product
internationally," he said at the time. "We have completed a
non-US transaction and we recently filed a shelf registration
statement that would allow us to issue BCNs on an SEC-registered
basis in the US."
The bank also said at the time that any deal would probably
be a low-trigger CoCo.
UBS priced a USD2bn Tier 2 low-trigger loss-absorbing issue
two weeks ago that attracted USD5.5bn of demand, mainly from
private banks. The bonds write-down to zero permanently if the
bank's Core Tier 1 ratio falls below 5% or if the bank is
declared non-viable.
The Swiss franc market has been a popular hunting ground for
issuers looking to raise new style hybrid capital. At the end of
January, Zuercher Kantonalbank priced a CHF590m Basel 3/FINMA
compliant hybrid Tier 1 issue.
The perpetual non-call 5.5 year transaction via UBS and ZKB
was the first publicly placed deal of its kind. Under the
so-called Swiss finish, the country's biggest financial
institutions, Credit Suisse and UBS, will be required to hold
19% of capital by 2019, well above the global regulatory
minimum.
For smaller banks, which are divided into five categories,
the minimum capital ratio varies between 14.4% and 10.5%.
ZKB falls into category 2 and will required to maintain a
capital ratio of between 13.6% and 14.4% by December 31 2016.
Meanwhile, Swiss Re sold CHF320m of Upper Additional Capital
Notes in February. The groundbreaking perpetual non-call 5.5
year was led by BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
UBS and was mainly sold to retail investors.