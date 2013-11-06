UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse states commitment to SSA clients after cuts

(Adds background, quotes)
By John Geddie and Helene Durand
LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Credit Suisse management called
issuers across the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA)
sector on Wednesday to stress it was still committed to the
business after its SSA syndicate head was among dozens of staff
put at risk.
Veteran Edward Mizuhara was heard to be among some 65
fixed-income personnel under threat, sparking concerns the Swiss
bank could bow to regulatory pressure and exit the SSA business
like its compatriot UBS.
"We remain fully committed to the SSA business," Chris
Tuffey, head of European debt syndicate in London, told IFR.
"It's a core franchise for CS, we have a strong team and we
will continue to provide the best possible service to our
clients."
Myriam Zapata, a vice president in the SSA origination team,
and Ben Stoddart, a euro inflation trader, are also heard to be
at risk, as well as structurers in related derivatives
businesses.
REGULATORY PRESSURE
Public sector issuers are increasingly concerned banks will
reassess their participation in this high-volume business, which
will be hit by new regulations on leverage ratios - the measure
of a bank's capital in relation to its total assets.
While banks will be subject to minimum leverage ratios of 3%
under Basel III, Swiss regulations could be much stricter.
The Swiss finance minister said this week that a leverage
ratio of 6-10% is under discussion. [ID: nL5N0IO0J7]
"It has to be proven that they are still capable of doing
what they had done in the past," said one capital markets head
who got a call from Credit Suisse management.
At the end of October last year, UBS took the drastic action
of shutting down its SSA franchise. While many of Credit
Suisse's rivals are confident the bank will not pull out of the
business entirely, others may need convincing.
"It will make some of their clients very uncomfortable that
someone so senior in the business has gone," said a senior
banker at a rival firm, referring to Mizuhara.
"It says a lot about their commitment to the business."
Despite the uncertain backdrop, Credit Suisse was one of
four banks managing the World Bank's return to the euro market
for the first time since 2009 on Wednesday, in a milestone deal
for the sector.
The Swiss bank was a joint lead manager on the EUR1bn 0.375%
three-year deal, alongside BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and
Goldman Sachs.
Mizuhara reported to Greg Arkus, Credit Suisse's head of SSA
DCM and syndicate, who remains at the bank. Dhiren Shah, who has
been at Credit Suisse since 2006 and works on the covered bond
and SSA syndicate, will take on more syndicate responsibilities,
assisted by Tuffey.
Mizuhara could not be reached for comment.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Helene Durand, editing by Alex
Chambers and Marc Carnegie)