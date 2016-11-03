Credit Suisse says to sell client relationships to Bank CIC

ZURICH Nov 3 Credit Suisse has agreed
to sell an unspecified number of client relationships to Credit
Mutuel-owned Bank CIC (Switzerland), a spokeswoman for
Credit Suisse told Reuters on Thursday.
The sale is part of a scaling-back by Credit Suisse of its
client book amid rising regulatory requirements and increasing
costs of banking cross-border clients.
"Credit Suisse has been aligning its service offering to
focus on the markets and client segments where we can offer a
competitive advantage and see most growth potential," the
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
The Zurich-based bank gave no further details.
It is the latest private banking divestiture by
Switzerland's second biggest lender, which sold its businesses
in Monaco and Gibraltar to J. Safra Sarasin, and also awarded
Wells Fargo & Co the exclusive right to recruit Credit
Suisse brokers in the United States.
Earlier on Thursday, Credit Suisse reported an unexpected
net profit for a second quarter in a row though the surprise was
largely down to real estate sales and Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam cautioned the outlook remained challenging.
