版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 22:46 BJT

Credit Suisse drops on share sale talk, Ford warning hits Fiat - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, March 23 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

**European shares gain on strong retail, travel sectors

**But Credit Suisse turns lower on reports of possible share sale

**Fiat Chrysler hit after Ford says sees lower quarterly earnings

**Britain's FTSE lags as retail sales boost sterling

**Retailer Next rallies as outlook shows no deterioration

**Eurozone banks rise after large ECB loan take-up

**U.S. stocks take breather, eyes on healthcare bill (Reporting by Helen Reid)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐