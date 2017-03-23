Credit Suisse drops on share sale talk, Ford warning hits Fiat - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

BRIEF-Lifewatch says AEVIS VICTORIA accepts BioTelemetry's revised offer
* AEVIS VICTORIA SA ACCEPTS BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED OFFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Summary:
**European shares gain on strong retail, travel sectors
**But Credit Suisse turns lower on reports of possible share sale
**Fiat Chrysler hit after Ford says sees lower quarterly earnings
**Britain's FTSE lags as retail sales boost sterling
**Retailer Next rallies as outlook shows no deterioration
**Eurozone banks rise after large ECB loan take-up
**U.S. stocks take breather, eyes on healthcare bill (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Day clinics developed in South Africa (Adds CEO, CFO comment, growth plans)