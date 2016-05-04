Credit Suisse cuts 130 equities, FICC staff in London

LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse is cutting about 130
staff in its global markets business in London, a person
familiar with the matter said, part of its attempt to cut costs
and streamline its business.
About 50 of the affected staff are in global equities -
including about 10 in prime services - and about 80 are in fixed
income, currencies and commodities (FICC), the person said on
Wednesday. The bank started telling staff this week if their
jobs were at risk.
Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam has announced plans to cut
about 6,000 jobs since taking over last summer.
That figure includes 2,000 positions in global markets
announced in March, an acceleration of the restructuring plan
Thiam had outlined in October. The cuts announced in March will
be mostly in London and New York, the bank said at the time.
The retrenchment follow a slump in investment banking at the
end of last year, which has continued into the first quarter.
Credit Suisse has also suffered about US$1bn in losses from
credit positions in the previous two quarters.
Global markets includes Credit Suisse's equities and fixed
income businesses after a restructuring by Thiam.
Industry sources said other banks are looking again at
possibly cutting jobs across fixed income and equities, as
revenues have slumped across both areas.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)