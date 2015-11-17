Credit Suisse's Thiam to face feisty retail investors

* New CEO Thiam to address shareholders at Thursday meeting
* Company looking to raise $5.9 billion to back restructure
* Investors face wait before benefits feed through
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, Nov 17 New Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam will face the Swiss bank's vocal retail
shareholders on Thursday when he will hope to avoid the mauling
suffered by American predecessor Brady Dougan.
Investors in Switzerland's second biggest bank will vote on
raising around 6 billion Swiss francs ($5.9 billion) in capital,
part of Thiam's restructure which aims to focus more on wealth
management in emerging markets, cut investment banking and bulk
up its balance sheet.
There are no signs that shareholders will reject the cash
call. But it will be an important chance for Thiam to build
bridges with Swiss retail investors who took issue with Dougan's
large pay packets and failure to learn German in eight years as
CEO.
In a sharp exchange at last year's annual meeting one
investor asked Dougan to step down, saying: "A fish rots from
the head down. In this case, the head is Brady Dougan."
Since his appointment, former insurance executive and Ivory
Coast government minister Thiam has stressed the importance of
Switzerland to Credit Suisse and addressed the Swiss media in
both German and French.
Bilanz magazine in June dubbed Thiam the "Obama of Credit
Suisse" because of the high hopes surrounding his appointment.
Some recent coverage has been less complimentary,
particularly a Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper report that he
charters helicopters in Switzerland, travels first class with
his staff and stays in presidential suites.
Credit Suisse immediately said the helicopter story was not
true and that Thiam adheres to the bank's policies on expenses.
WAITING GAME
The meeting takes place with the market still waiting to see
whether Thiam can make good on his strategy.
Credit Suisse's decision to emphasise wealth management and
grow in Asia mirrors moves by local rival UBS.
It joins rivals including Barclays and Deutsche
Bank as well as UBS in scaling back investment
banking as tougher regulations squeeze profitability.
However, shares have fallen around 5 percent since Thiam
outlined his plans in October. UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank,
has seen its share price rise roughly 1 percent over the same
period.
The recent decline contrasts with the reaction in March when
the decision to hire Thiam sent Credit Suisse's stock soaring.
Part of the recent move is because of the planned share
increase, which would dilute the value of existing shares.
But some investors are wary of backing a strategy which
Thiam said may not start bearing fruit until 2017.
"I don't want to sit on a story that is not going to be
delivered in the first year, but only in the third," said Guy de
Blonay, manager of the Jupiter Global Financials fund.
"So I might look elsewhere before coming back to a story
that is perhaps more on track than just wishful thinking."
($1 = 1.0058 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt; Editing by Keith Weir)