UPDATE 1-Ethos joins Credit Suisse pay revolt, demands change at top

By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, April 7 Shareholder advisory firm Ethos
rejected all Credit Suisse's executive pay plans and
called for top management changes on Friday, adding to pressure
on Switzerland's second-biggest bank over "excessive"
remuneration.
Ethos, with more than 200 Swiss pension funds and
institutions, followed Glass Lewis in recommending its members
reject paying Credit Suisse's executive board 25.99 million
Swiss francs ($26 million) in short-term bonuses.
"Ethos considers that the executive management should not
have received a bonus in 2016 given the disappointing results of
the bank," the foundation said in a statement. Credit Suisse's
pay increase plan comes despite back-to-back annual losses.
The group also urged Credit Suisse shareholders to throw out
Chairman Urs Rohner and Vice-Chairman Richard Thornburgh in a
binding vote at the April 28 annual general meeting.
"In light of the significant litigation involving the bank
in the past decade, the enormous indemnifications and fines paid
as well as the lack of strategic vision at board level, Ethos
recommends changes at the top at the bank," it said.
Credit Suisse said it had noted the Ethos recommendations
and respected shareholder democracy, but a spokesman for the
bank said it did not comment on individual proposals.
Ethos also criticised "the lack of clarity in the current
strategy" especially over whether to list a minority stake in
its domestic banking unit, adding: "Ethos estimates that changes
to the board have become necessary to restore investor trust."
Ethos rejected the bank's proposal for a dividend of 0.70
Swiss francs per share given what it called poor results and
concerns regarding the bank's capital ratio.
Credit Suisse posted a near-3 billion franc loss in 2016
amid restructuring and penalties for the sale of toxic mortgage
debt in the run-up to the financial crisis.
It is considering alternatives to a previously proposed
listing of its Swiss banking unit to raise funds, including a
quick-fire share sale, sources have told Reuters.
Influential proxy adviser ISS has yet to issue its
recommendations for Credit Suisse investors.
($1 = 1.0055 Swiss francs)
