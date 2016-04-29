Credit Suisse shareholders approve management pay, bonuses

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH, April 29 Credit Suisse shareholders on Friday approved all of the Swiss bank's proposed pay packages and bonuses for top management in binding votes at its annual general meeting.
Influential investor advisory firm ISS had backed all of the pay packets on offer, although advisory groups Ethos, Glass Lewis and zRating came out against some or all of the four investor votes over pay for top management and board members at Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: