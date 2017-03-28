Credit Suisse to decide on capital raising 'as soon as possible'

HONG KONG, March 28 Credit Suisse will
make a decision on its capital raising plans "as soon as
possible," its chief executive said on Tuesday, without giving
specific details on the timing or the type of fund-raising.
Thiam, who joined Credit Suisse from British insurer
Prudential in mid 2015, gave the comments at a news conference
in Hong Kong, where he was present for an investment conference.
