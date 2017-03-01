MOVES-Credit Suisse names new Asia Pacific global markets head

HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG
said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the
Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take
over as its new regional head for global markets business.
Pang takes over from Ali Naqvi, who took up the role in July
last year after Credit Suisse merged its fixed income and
equities divisions in Asia Pacific, as part of an overhaul of
the global markets business.
Naqvi, who has been with the bank for 19 years, will now
take over the role of executive chairman for global markets in
Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)