MOVES-Credit Suisse names new Asia Pacific global markets head

HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.

Pang takes over from Ali Naqvi, who took up the role in July last year after Credit Suisse merged its fixed income and equities divisions in Asia Pacific, as part of an overhaul of the global markets business.

Naqvi, who has been with the bank for 19 years, will now take over the role of executive chairman for global markets in Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse said in a statement. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)